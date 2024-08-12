Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    L2A2 Monroe Regional Airport [Image 3 of 3]

    L2A2 Monroe Regional Airport

    MONROE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    AH-64 Apache's with 101st Airborne Division Air (Air Assault) await to be refueled prior to take-off during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) exercise on Aug. 14, 2024 at Monroe Regional Airport, Monroe, La. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 01:06
    Photo ID: 8591005
    VIRIN: 240814-A-YM156-1532
    Resolution: 5798x4141
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MONROE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, L2A2 Monroe Regional Airport [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    L2A2 Monroe Regional Airport
    L2A2 Monroe Regional Airport
    L2A2 Monroe Regional Airport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    L2A2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download