L2A2 Monroe Regional Airport

AH-64 Apache's with 101st Airborne Division Air (Air Assault) await to be refueled prior to take-off during a Large-Scale Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) exercise on Aug. 14, 2024 at Monroe Regional Airport, Monroe, La. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

