10th Mountain Division begins CPX-1D

Spc. Brantley Tercero, a fire support specialist assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, trains using the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System Artillery Execution Suite during Command Post Exercise 1D, Aug. 14, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York.CPX-1D utilizes systems such as the AFATDS AXS to enhance the readiness of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers, enabling them to complete command post tasks more swiftly and effectively, improving the division’s overall capability to respond and perform in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

