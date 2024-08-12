TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes

Staff Sgt. Dallas Simmons with Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, treats a patient for shock while conducting Evaluate and Treat a Casualty for a Spinal Injury and Shock Medical Lane on day four of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

