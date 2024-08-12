Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes [Image 8 of 10]

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Staff Sgt. Dallas Simmons with Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, treats a patient for shock while conducting Evaluate and Treat a Casualty for a Spinal Injury and Shock Medical Lane on day four of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8590327
    VIRIN: 240814-O-JT284-4208
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes [Image 10 of 10], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes
    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - MSCoE Day 4 EIB/ESB Medical Lanes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    MSCoE
    TRADOC Best Squad
    Manuever Support Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download