    MPs take on the LRC [Image 1 of 3]

    MPs take on the LRC

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members 237th Military Police Company, New Hampshire National Guard, climb across an obstacle at the Leadership Reaction Course on Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 14.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8589484
    VIRIN: 240814-O-HX738-3203
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MPs take on the LRC [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    941 Military Police Battalion
    237 Military Police Company

