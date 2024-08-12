240807-N-NF288-020 SEA OF JAPAN (August 07, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Peyton Smrekar, from Tampa, Florida, participates in an anti-terrorism training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, August 7. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 03:10 Photo ID: 8588652 VIRIN: 240814-N-NF288-4133 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 436.52 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Hometown: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts ATTT Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.