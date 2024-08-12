FORSCOM Best Squad

U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class, Allison Grover, Sgt. Jesus Perez, Spc. Romeo Hall, Spc. Junxian Wu, Spc. JohnMichael Quilbio, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, poses for a photo for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 13, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

