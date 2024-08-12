Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class, Allison Grover, Sgt. Jesus Perez, Spc. Romeo Hall, Spc. Junxian Wu, Spc. JohnMichael Quilbio, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) specialists assigned to the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command, poses for a photo for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Aug. 13, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Best Squad Competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 20:34
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Bestsquadcompetition
    IAMFORSCOM
    Bestsquad24
    FORSCOMBSC24

