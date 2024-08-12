Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression [Image 5 of 5]

    3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Airman Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing listen to a pre-deployment brief at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2024. This rapid deployment highlights the readiness and expertise of Airmen to generate airpower and respond to crises at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8588294
    VIRIN: 240809-F-EM850-1121
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression
    3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression
    3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression
    3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression
    3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    deployment
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    90th FS
    90th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download