U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing listen to a pre-deployment brief at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2024. This rapid deployment highlights the readiness and expertise of Airmen to generate airpower and respond to crises at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)
This work, 3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.