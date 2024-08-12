3rd Wing Airmen deploy to U.S. CENTCOM to deter aggression

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 3rd Wing listen to a pre-deployment brief at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2024. This rapid deployment highlights the readiness and expertise of Airmen to generate airpower and respond to crises at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Moises Vasquez)

