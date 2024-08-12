138th Fighter Wing Expands Operational Capabilities with Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Fuel Complex and Commercial Inspection Facility

The 138th Fighter Wing marked a significant milestone in its operational capabilities with the official opening of a new fuel complex and commercial inspection facility. , Aug. 13, 2024, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. A ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of this critical infrastructure project, underscoring the Wing’s commitment to mission readiness and support. The advanced facilities will enhance fuel handling, storage, and quality control, while also streamlining commercial inspection processes. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

