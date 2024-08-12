Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF visits USS Lassen [Image 6 of 6]

    USFF visits USS Lassen

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Beard  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    240813-N-QI061-1137
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (August 13, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) converses with Lt.j.g Adam Benporath on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) during a ship visit, Aug. 13, 2024. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

    This work, USFF visits USS Lassen [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

