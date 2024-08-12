USFF visits USS Lassen

240813-N-QI061-1137

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (August 13, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) converses with Lt.j.g Adam Benporath on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) during a ship visit, Aug. 13, 2024. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

