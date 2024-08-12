Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE members tour Niagara Falls Power Vista [Image 7 of 7]

    USACE members tour Niagara Falls Power Vista

    NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Lucas Morrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Matt Lindeen, civil engineer from Chicago District, tours a large bay area of the Niagara Falls Power Vista. Lindeen is attending the Leadership Development Program hosted by Buffalo District, in Buffalo New York. LDP is designed to mentor and shape future leaders of USACE.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 14:47
    Photo ID: 8587510
    VIRIN: 240812-F-IQ439-7020
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 1020.16 KB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE members tour Niagara Falls Power Vista [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Group photo of Buffalo, Detroit and Chicago District members
    USACE member looks off into distance
    Hydraulics civil engineer briefs leadership class
    USACE member looks off into distance
    Group photo of Buffalo, Detroit and Chicago District members
    USACE members at Niagara Falls Power Vista
    USACE members tour Niagara Falls Power Vista

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download