USACE members tour Niagara Falls Power Vista

Matt Lindeen, civil engineer from Chicago District, tours a large bay area of the Niagara Falls Power Vista. Lindeen is attending the Leadership Development Program hosted by Buffalo District, in Buffalo New York. LDP is designed to mentor and shape future leaders of USACE.

