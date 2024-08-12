USACE members at Niagara Falls Power Vista

John Belcik (left), fish biologist from Chicago District, and Jared Mobley (center), operations manager for Chicago District's Upper Wabash project, and Lauren Schifferle (right), hydraulics civil engineer for Buffalo District, stand on top of the Niagara Falls main power generation plant. Members across Great Lakes and Ohio River Division are visiting Buffalo District to participate in the Leadership Development Program which is designed to mentor and develop USACE's growing leaders.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 14:48 Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, US