U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory O’Connell - Aviation Electrical Technician

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory O’Connell, an aviation electrical technician (AET) at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, works on a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 8, 2024.The AET rating was created in 2003 after merging with Avionics Technician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

