U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory O’Connell - Aviation Electrical Technician [Image 3 of 3]
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES
08.08.2024
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory O’Connell, an aviation electrical technician (AET) at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, works on a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 8, 2024.The AET rating was created in 2003 after merging with Avionics Technician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)
|08.08.2024
|08.13.2024 11:38
|8587002
|240808-G-FN033-1032
|6048x4024
|9.31 MB
|ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
|4
|1
