    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory O’Connell - Aviation Electrical Technician [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory O’Connell - Aviation Electrical Technician

    ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory O’Connell, an aviation electrical technician (AET) at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, works on a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 8, 2024.The AET rating was created in 2003 after merging with Avionics Technician. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8587002
    VIRIN: 240808-G-FN033-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    new jersey
    coast guard
    aviation

