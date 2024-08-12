Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Commanding General and Command Chief Warrant Officer visit Ansbach, Germany [Image 16 of 16]

    10th AAMDC Commanding General and Command Chief Warrant Officer visit Ansbach, Germany

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The 10th AAMDC commanding general, Brig. Gen. Curtis King, and Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller visit Soldiers assigned to the 1-57 ADA during a battlefield circulation to Ansbach on Aug. 12, 2024.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 10:05
    Location: ANSBACH, DE
    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    MSHORAD
    ShieldofVictory
    SGTSTOUT

