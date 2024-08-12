A native of Indianapolis, Indiana. Command Master Chief Shedd earned his Associate of Science in Administrative Management Studies in 2015 and attended basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes in February 2007.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 08:16 Photo ID: 8586576 VIRIN: 240812-N-HS670-7714 Resolution: 2436x3045 Size: 5.89 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMDCM Joseph R. Shedd, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.