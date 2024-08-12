5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department.

Air Defenders assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted emergency egress training with the Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department in Ansbach, Germany, Aug 9, 2024. Soldiers from Alpha and Charlie Batteries practiced personnel extractions from the SGT STOUT vehicle. This training helped familiarize the fire and rescue team with the SGT STOUT’s unique chassis and components, improving their emergency response capabilities. As the only SGT STOUT battalion in Europe, this collaboration is crucial for ensuring readiness in case of SGT STOUT-related emergencies.(Photos by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm)

