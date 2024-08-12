Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department. [Image 5 of 5]

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air Defenders assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted emergency egress training with the Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department in Ansbach, Germany, Aug 9, 2024. Soldiers from Alpha and Charlie Batteries practiced personnel extractions from the SGT STOUT vehicle. This training helped familiarize the fire and rescue team with the SGT STOUT’s unique chassis and components, improving their emergency response capabilities. As the only SGT STOUT battalion in Europe, this collaboration is crucial for ensuring readiness in case of SGT STOUT-related emergencies.(Photos by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8586510
    VIRIN: 240809-A-TT538-5278
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 106.39 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew Stockholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department.
    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department.
    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department.
    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department.
    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment with Ansbach Fire and Rescue Department.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Short range air defense system

    TAGS

    NATO
    Air Defense Artillery
    SGT STOUT
    SHORAD
    StrongerTogether
    MSHORD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download