    240807-N-FT152 [Image 3 of 3]

    240807-N-FT152

    JAPAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Tyler 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    240807-N-FT152-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2024) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 7, 2024. The submarine's ability to support a multitude of missions, to include anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, and strike warfare, makes Annapolis one of the most capable submarines in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Kyle Tyler)

