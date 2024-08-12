Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bruno Visits the Chicago Bears

    Bruno Visits the Chicago Bears

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, visits the Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Field, Lake Forrest, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2024. Bruno visited the event to meet with players and connect with the community as an ambassador for the Marine Corps. Bruno was in Chicago to aid in community relation and recruiting efforts at, and around, the Chicago Air and Water Show. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 23:14
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    MCRD
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
    MCRD San Diego
    Mascot
    Bruno
    Chicago USMCnews

