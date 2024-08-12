Bruno Visits the Chicago Bears

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, visits the Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Field, Lake Forrest, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2024. Bruno visited the event to meet with players and connect with the community as an ambassador for the Marine Corps. Bruno was in Chicago to aid in community relation and recruiting efforts at, and around, the Chicago Air and Water Show. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

