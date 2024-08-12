Korean Pergola Unveiling Ceremony on MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, left, and Republic of Korea Navy Cmdr. Young Sung Jung, Mobile Construction Battalion, participate in a Korean Pergola unveiling ceremony as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) at MCBH, July 23, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

