US Navy Seabees work at a construction site in Cartagena, Colombia

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 12, 2024) – U.S. Navy Steel Worker 3rd Class Michael Yatsky, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, cuts a metal beam at a construction site in Cartagena, Colombia, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

Date Taken: 08.11.2024