    US Navy Seabees work at a construction site in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 11 of 11]

    US Navy Seabees work at a construction site in Cartagena, Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240812-N-FS061-1651
    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 12, 2024) – U.S. Navy Steel Worker 3rd Class Michael Yatsky, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, cuts a metal beam at a construction site in Cartagena, Colombia, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    This work, US Navy Seabees work at a construction site in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

