TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024

Spc. Michael Massey with Squad 5 representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, plots his points during the Day Land Navigation event on day two of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 12, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

