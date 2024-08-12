Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 7 of 8]

    TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Spc. Michael Massey with Squad 5 representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, plots his points during the Day Land Navigation event on day two of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 12, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:04
    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

