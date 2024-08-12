Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, complete the 2 mile run during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Cavazos, July 31, 2024. The ACFT is used to evaluate a Soldier’s physical fitness which consists of six events and is designed to improve Soldier and unit readiness, transform the Army’s fitness culture, reduce preventable injuries and attrition, and enhance mental toughness and stamina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 12:18
|Photo ID:
|8584786
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-LX406-7499
|Resolution:
|4631x3087
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
