Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT [Image 5 of 5]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, complete the 2 mile run during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Cavazos, July 31, 2024. The ACFT is used to evaluate a Soldier’s physical fitness which consists of six events and is designed to improve Soldier and unit readiness, transform the Army’s fitness culture, reduce preventable injuries and attrition, and enhance mental toughness and stamina. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 12:18
    Photo ID: 8584786
    VIRIN: 240731-A-LX406-7499
    Resolution: 4631x3087
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery AFCT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Deadlift
    Be All You Can Be
    69th Air Defense Artillery
    ACFT
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download