Marine Innovation Unit supports Exercise Trident Warrior 24

U.S. Navy Sailor Machinery Repairman 2nd Class John Jones, left, installs the 3D-printed stainless steel reverse osmosis pump sprocket bushing with the help of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trevor Connelly, a metal worker with Combat Logistics Company 33, 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, center, and Staff Sgt. Jordan Blake, an advanced manufacturing analyst with Marine Innovation Unit, Marine Forces Reserve, during Exercise Trident Warrior 24 and RIMPAC 2024, aboard the USS Somerset (LPD-25), July 18, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

