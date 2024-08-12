Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Innovation Unit supports Exercise Trident Warrior 24 [Image 3 of 3]

    Marine Innovation Unit supports Exercise Trident Warrior 24

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Navy Sailor Machinery Repairman 2nd Class John Jones, left, installs the 3D-printed stainless steel reverse osmosis pump sprocket bushing with the help of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trevor Connelly, a metal worker with Combat Logistics Company 33, 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, center, and Staff Sgt. Jordan Blake, an advanced manufacturing analyst with Marine Innovation Unit, Marine Forces Reserve, during Exercise Trident Warrior 24 and RIMPAC 2024, aboard the USS Somerset (LPD-25), July 18, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participated in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8584555
    VIRIN: 240718-M-M0302-1003
    Resolution: 1131x528
    Size: 140.51 KB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Innovation Unit supports Exercise Trident Warrior 24 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Innovation Unit supports Exercise Trident Warrior 24
    Marine Innovation Unit supports Exercise Trident Warrior 24
    Marine Innovation Unit supports Exercise Trident Warrior 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Additive Manufacturing
    Naval Integration
    Experimentation
    MIU
    RIMPAC 24
    Exercise Trident Warrior 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download