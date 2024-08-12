U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jyniria Corley, 20th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistician, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 8, 2024. Corley and the medical logistics team work to supply Airmen assigned to Shaw with required medical readiness items such as pilot contacts, automated external defibrillators and first aid kits, ensuring the safety and well being of 20th Fighter Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8584323
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-VV695-1017
|Resolution:
|4963x3545
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weasel of the Week, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
