    Weasel of the Week

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jyniria Corley, 20th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistician, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 8, 2024. Corley and the medical logistics team work to supply Airmen assigned to Shaw with required medical readiness items such as pilot contacts, automated external defibrillators and first aid kits, ensuring the safety and well being of 20th Fighter Wing personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

