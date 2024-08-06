Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Stephanie King

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    240729-N-NC885-1005 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 29, 2024) Stephanie King, an interdisciplinary counselor for Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota, poses for a photo in her office. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Location: ROTA, ES
    TAGS

    FFSC
    Naval Station Rota
    Team Rota
    FFSC Rota

