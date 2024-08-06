Team Rota: Stephanie King

Stephanie King is an interdisciplinary counselor for Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota.



“Being on a small overseas installation, FFSC counselors wear many hats,” said King. “We primarily provide counseling and case management services, identify and assist with crisis situations, collaborate with commands, medical and other stakeholders, facilitate outreach and trainings for mental health, domestic abuse and suicide prevention and do a lot of paperwork.”



As part of the Counseling Advocacy and Prevention (CAP) team, King and her coworkers provide Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community with non-medical counseling and family advocacy services.



King, from Southern Maryland, knew that she wanted to work in the mental health field since high school because this career would allow her to “have a great sense of purpose and be able to help others.” Having grown up in a military community, she was also interested in working with military and their families.



“In 2016, I applied for a job as a therapist working for the Marine Corps and starting working at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot (MCRD) Parris Island,” she said. “Here I primarily worked with drill instructors, their families and recruits providing individual, couples and group therapy.”



King accepted a job in NAVSTA Rota and arrived to the installation in January 2023. She enjoys her job here and feels honored to help service members and their families prioritize their mental health.



“I enjoy talking to people about what really matters to them and working together with clients to help them find solutions,” she said.



In her free time, King enjoys traveling, doing yoga, cooking, hiking, walking, or spending time in her garden with her husband and dog. She also enjoys sampling the local cuisine.



“I absolutely love the fresh croissants and coffee, one of the best things about living here,” said King. “The weather and friendly people too!”



