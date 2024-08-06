Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 10]

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240811-N-TW227-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2024) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8584110
    VIRIN: 240811-N-TW227-1078
    Resolution: 4688x3125
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    C-53
    USS America (LHA6)
    MV-22

