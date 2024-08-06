Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors serve brunch aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christa Watson 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240811-N-EO226-1020 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Landon Godeaux, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, prepares waffles during brunch on the mess decks aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christa Watson)

