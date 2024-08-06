Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Band Performs in Palau [Image 3 of 5]

    7th Fleet Band Performs in Palau

    PALAU

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    KOROR, Palau (Aug. 11, 2024) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's "Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble," embarked on the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), performs in a park in Koror, Palau, during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 11, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

