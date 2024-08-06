KOROR, Palau (Aug. 11, 2024) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's "Shiokaze Woodwind Ensemble," embarked on the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), performs in a park in Koror, Palau, during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 11, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs in Palau [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.