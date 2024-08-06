Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01

    PALAU

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    CAMP KATUU, Palau (Aug. 10, 2024) – U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Vlad Zhukov, officer in charge, 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, Civic Action Team (CAT) Palau 356-01, briefs Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, about the facilities and capabilities of CAT Palau during a tour of Camp Katuu, Palau, Aug. 10, 2024. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is in Palau as part of a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 20:04
    Photo ID: 8583739
    VIRIN: 240810-N-SF508-1108
    Resolution: 5462x3641
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01
    U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01
    U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01
    U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01
    U.S. 7th Fleet Meets with Civic Action Team Palau 356-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Air Force
    C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download