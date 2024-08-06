Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in a readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in a readiness exercise

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    D.C. Air National Guard members participate in a readiness exercise to showcase their ability to operate in a variety of situations while ensuring their own safety and survival. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 15:56
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    D.C. Air National Guard
    exercise
    readiness
    113th Wing

