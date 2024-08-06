D.C. Air National Guard members participate in a readiness exercise to showcase their ability to operate in a variety of situations while ensuring their own safety and survival. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8583585
|VIRIN:
|240811-Z-XI167-1271
|Resolution:
|5965x3037
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. Air National Guard members participate in a readiness exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.