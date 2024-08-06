North Carolina National Guard, Botswana conduct urban operations training at Southern Accord 2024

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Houston Miller (left), Spc. Will Capron (middle) and Staff Sgt. Connor O’Brien, both with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 252nd Armored Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, demonstrate room clearing procedures at exercise Southern Accord 2024, in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Location: SHOSOHNG, BW