    350th CACOM Soldiers conduct motor pool operations

    350th CACOM Soldiers conduct motor pool operations

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece 

    350th Civil Affairs Command (Airborne)

    Army Reserve Soldiers of the 350th Civil Affairs Command in Pensacola, Florida, conduct preventative maintenance on military vehicles, generators, and support equipment December 8, 2023, to ensure the unit is ready to rapidly respond to mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 17:21
    Photo ID: 8582954
    VIRIN: 231208-A-OU123-1278
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
