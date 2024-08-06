156th Contingency Response Group Agile Flag Exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, depart for Agile Flag 24-3 exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2024. During the multi-unit training, the 156th CRG supported the 9th Fighter Squadron by managing incoming cargo and providing initial distribution capabilities, strengthening interoperability for agile combat employment. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 07.31.2024
Location: CAROLINA, PR