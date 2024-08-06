Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Contingency Response Group Agile Flag Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    156th Contingency Response Group Agile Flag Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, depart for Agile Flag 24-3 exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2024. During the multi-unit training, the 156th CRG supported the 9th Fighter Squadron by managing incoming cargo and providing initial distribution capabilities, strengthening interoperability for agile combat employment. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

    This work, 156th Contingency Response Group Agile Flag Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

