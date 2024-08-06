Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Lorenzo Native Named Destroyer Squadron 15 Blue Jacket of the Quarter

    JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 9, 2024) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Imperial, from San Lorenzo, Calif., poses for a photo in a supply storeroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 9. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    San Lorenzo
    Logistics Specialist
    DESRON 15
    Dewey

