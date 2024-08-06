San Lorenzo Native Named Destroyer Squadron 15 Blue Jacket of the Quarter

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 9, 2024) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Imperial, from San Lorenzo, Calif., poses for a photo in a supply storeroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 9. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
