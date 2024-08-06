San Lorenzo Native Named Destroyer Squadron 15 Blue Jacket of the Quarter

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 8, 2024) – Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15 announced its FY 2024 Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the third quarter, Aug. 8.



Logistics Specialist (LS) 3rd Class Raymond Imperial, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, was selected from a field of highly competitive candidates.



“It’s a huge achievement and honor that I never really expected,” said Imperial. “It’s really all thanks to my LS1 and senior members of my team here. They’re the ones who guided me and made this possible. That’s the biggest part of why I was selected.”



Imperial graduated from Arroyo High School in 2022 and joined the Navy the same year as a logistics specialist.



“I wanted to get a college degree at the time, but didn’t really have a way to financially support it,” said Imperial. “About the same time, I was talking to a Navy recruiter about the benefits of being in the Navy and the educational benefits were definitely an incentive for me.”



As an LS aboard Dewey, Imperial is responsible for managing a shipboard budget of more than $1 million quarterly, ordering parts and equipment, and ensuring those parts and equipment are distributed to the work centers that need them.



“My favorite part about being an LS is probably working with my team,” said Imperial. “Things like when we’re bringing parts from the pier onto the ship and the kinds of events where we are all coming together to accomplish something as one.”



Imperial offered some advice for others who aspire to succeed as junior Sailors.



“Don’t mind what other people say, just do what you do, focus on achieving your goals and follow your dreams,” said Imperial.



Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 09:24 Story ID: 478285 Location: JP Hometown: SAN LORENZO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Lorenzo Native Named Destroyer Squadron 15 Blue Jacket of the Quarter, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.