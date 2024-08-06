USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown

240810-N-WV584-1211 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 10, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) participate in a fresh water washdown. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

