Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240810-N-WV584-1211 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 10, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) participate in a fresh water washdown. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 06:09
    Photo ID: 8582663
    VIRIN: 240810-N-WV584-1211
    Resolution: 5923x3949
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown [Image 4 of 4], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown
    USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown
    USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown
    USS Spruance conducts fresh water washdown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download