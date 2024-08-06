MRF-D 24.3: Golf Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in CTC’s bayonet assault course

U.S. Marine Corps 1st lt. Ryan Chiem, a platoon commander with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, simulates attacking an enemy during a bayonet assault course at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, Aug. 6, 2024. The Marines of Golf Co. participate in Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. Chiem is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

