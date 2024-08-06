Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: Golf Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in CTC’s bayonet assault course

    MRF-D 24.3: Golf Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in CTC’s bayonet assault course

    COWLEY BEACH TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st lt. Ryan Chiem, a platoon commander with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, simulates attacking an enemy during a bayonet assault course at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, Aug. 6, 2024. The Marines of Golf Co. participate in Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. Chiem is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 05:12
    Photo ID: 8582629
    VIRIN: 240806-M-FO238-1390
    Resolution: 7500x4687
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: COWLEY BEACH TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: Golf Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), participates in CTC’s bayonet assault course, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Readiness
    1st MARDIV
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    Combat Training Centr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download