    F-22s Conduct Dynamic Force Employment Operations in Brunei Darussalam

    RIMBA AIR FORCE BASE, BRUNEI

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Riner, 27th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals a F-22A Raptors from the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during dynamic force employment operations at Rimba Air Force Base, Brunei Darusallum, 6 Aug. 2024. The 27 EFS stopped at Rimba Air Force Base on their way back to Kadena Air Base, Japan. This year marks the 40th anniversary since the United States established diplomatic relations with Brunei Darusallam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8582403
    VIRIN: 240806-F-TK526-1015
    Resolution: 6431x2912
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: RIMBA AIR FORCE BASE, BN
    PACAF
    F-22
    40th Anniversary
    DFE
    INDOPACOM
    Brunei Darusallam

