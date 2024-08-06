F-22s Conduct Dynamic Force Employment Operations in Brunei Darussalam

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Riner, 27th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals a F-22A Raptors from the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during dynamic force employment operations at Rimba Air Force Base, Brunei Darusallum, 6 Aug. 2024. The 27 EFS stopped at Rimba Air Force Base on their way back to Kadena Air Base, Japan. This year marks the 40th anniversary since the United States established diplomatic relations with Brunei Darusallam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

