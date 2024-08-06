Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank E. Peterson Jr. pulls out of Guam [Image 1 of 4]

    Frank E. Peterson Jr. pulls out of Guam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240808-N-PV534-1071 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Christopher Cortez, from Houston, handles line in the boatswain’s mate locker aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Peterson Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 23:39
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    underway
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    US Navy
    DDG 121
    Frank E. Peterson Jr
    Frank E. Peterson Jr

