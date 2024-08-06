Frank E. Peterson Jr. pulls out of Guam

240808-N-PV534-1071 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Christopher Cortez, from Houston, handles line in the boatswain’s mate locker aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Peterson Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

