    Mrs. Kimberly Weimer, Spouse of Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, visit to Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i, Aug. 8, 2024. [Image 11 of 11]

    Mrs. Kimberly Weimer, Spouse of Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, visit to Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i, Aug. 8, 2024.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Mrs. Kimberly Weimer, Spouse of Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, visit to Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i, Aug. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Correy Matthews)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 19:02
    Photo ID: 8582167
    VIRIN: 240808-D-IY114-9658
    Resolution: 6486x4324
    Size: 25.25 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Kimberly Weimer, Spouse of Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, visit to Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i, Aug. 8, 2024. [Image 11 of 11], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army

