    Army helicopter unit conducts third medevac in a month

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    A crew from Charlie Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts aeromedical evacuation training over central Alaska. The unit, also known as “Arctic Dustoff,” provides medevac services for both military and civilian patients. (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ann Nabors)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 18:24
    Location: ALASKA, US
