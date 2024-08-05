A crew from Charlie Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts aeromedical evacuation training over central Alaska. The unit, also known as “Arctic Dustoff,” provides medevac services for both military and civilian patients. (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ann Nabors)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 18:24 Photo ID: 8582154 VIRIN: 240727-A-RW124-1004 Resolution: 1947x1296 Size: 265.18 KB Location: ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army helicopter unit conducts third medevac in a month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.