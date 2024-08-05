A crew from Charlie Company, 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts aeromedical evacuation training over central Alaska. The unit, also known as “Arctic Dustoff,” provides medevac services for both military and civilian patients. (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ann Nabors)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8582154
|VIRIN:
|240727-A-RW124-1004
|Resolution:
|1947x1296
|Size:
|265.18 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army helicopter unit conducts third medevac in a month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army helicopter unit conducts third medevac in a month
No keywords found.