    Lt Marsh on the Long Blue Leadership Podcast [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt Marsh on the Long Blue Leadership Podcast

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, interviews with the Long Blue Leadership Podcast at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, on August 9, 2024. Marsh spoke about her experience at the Academy, and the lessons she's learned serving in the Air Force since commissioning in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

