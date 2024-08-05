Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Krogull 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration and Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, inbound commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, sit next to each other during a change of command on Marine Corps Base Quantico Aug. 9, 2024. During ceremony, Lt. Gen. Heckl relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Matthew Krogull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8581993
    VIRIN: 240809-M-JQ180-1036
    Resolution: 5570x3713
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Matthew Krogull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command
    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command
    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command
    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command
    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Change of Command
    HQMC
    Combat Development Command
    CD&amp;I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download