Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command

Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration and Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, inbound commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, sit next to each other during a change of command on Marine Corps Base Quantico Aug. 9, 2024. During ceremony, Lt. Gen. Heckl relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Matthew Krogull)

