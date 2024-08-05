Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration and Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, inbound commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, sit next to each other during a change of command on Marine Corps Base Quantico Aug. 9, 2024. During ceremony, Lt. Gen. Heckl relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Matthew Krogull)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8581993
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-JQ180-1036
|Resolution:
|5570x3713
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Lt. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl transfers command to Lt. Gen Eric E. Austin during MCCDC Change of Command
Marine Corps