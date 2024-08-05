USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits Black Rock Lock

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visits the Black Rock Lock during a tour of the district’s area of responsibility in Buffalo, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024. Burnham and Deputy District Commander Maj. Brian Bergeman assumed their roles in the district in July, leading more than 300 team members, responsible for projects across more than 38,000 square miles along the lower Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

