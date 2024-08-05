Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits FUSRAP Guterl Steel Site [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits FUSRAP Guterl Steel Site

    LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visits the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site during a tour of the district’s area of responsibility in Lockport, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024. Burnham and Deputy District Commander Maj. Brian Bergeman assumed their roles in the district in July, leading more than 300 team members, responsible for projects across more than 38,000 square miles along the lower Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Environmental Remediation
    Buffalo District
    FUSRAP
    Guterl Steel

