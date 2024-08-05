Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2023 Flood in New England - One year later [Image 1 of 2]

    July 2023 Flood in New England - One year later

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Linnea Shirley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Ball Mountain Lake has a permanent pool with a depth of 25 feet that covers 20 acres. From mid-May to mid-October, this pool is kept at a depth of 65 feet, enlarging the pool area to 75 acres, to increase the seasonal recreational opportunities. Ball Mountain Lake can store up to 17.8 billion gallons of water for flood control purposes. Holding that much water would have the reservoir pool cover 810 acres and extend 6.5 miles upstream through Londonderry.
    During this storm, at their peaks, the seven #USACE dams along the Connecticut River Basin in Vermont and New Hampshire were collectively storing and holding back 60 BILLION gallons of storm water. This is equivalent to 91,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools!

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 08:38
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    July 2023 Flood in New England - One year later
    July 2023 flooding in New England - One Year later

    The July 2023 flood in New England &ndash; one year later

    USACE
    New England District
    Vermont flooding 2023

