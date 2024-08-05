Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th Medical Group conducts patient decontamination capstone [Image 7 of 7]

    86th Medical Group conducts patient decontamination capstone

    SENIOR AIRMAN JARED LOVETT, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron, 86th Health Care Operational Squadron and the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, pose for a photo after successfully completing the 86th Medical Group’s in-place patient decontamination training capstone at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The objective of the Airmen in the capstone was to save a simulated patient and keep the medical facility operational by keeping the contamination outside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 07:56
    This work, 86th Medical Group conducts patient decontamination capstone [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Decontamination
    Training
    Capstone

