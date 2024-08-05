U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron, 86th Health Care Operational Squadron and the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, pose for a photo after successfully completing the 86th Medical Group’s in-place patient decontamination training capstone at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The objective of the Airmen in the capstone was to save a simulated patient and keep the medical facility operational by keeping the contamination outside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 07:56
|Photo ID:
|8580738
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-GK375-1304
|Resolution:
|5249x3281
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SENIOR AIRMAN JARED LOVETT, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Medical Group conducts patient decontamination capstone [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.