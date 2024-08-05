86th Medical Group conducts patient decontamination capstone

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Dental Squadron, 86th Health Care Operational Squadron and the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, pose for a photo after successfully completing the 86th Medical Group’s in-place patient decontamination training capstone at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 8, 2024. The objective of the Airmen in the capstone was to save a simulated patient and keep the medical facility operational by keeping the contamination outside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

