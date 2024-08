A tug boat tows the wrecked 83-foot motor vessel Jacob Pike through Portland, Maine, on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Jacob Pike sunk in Harpswell, Maine, on January 10, 2024, and salvage crews refloated the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Pamela Manns)

