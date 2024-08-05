Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

Soldiers of the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company efficiently retrieve and secure cargo freshly delivered from a C-130 aircraft, showcasing their expertise in aerial logistics on Patricia Drop Zone at Fort Liggett on August 7, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
