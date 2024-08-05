Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 2]

    Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240808-N-PV363-1097 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), taxi an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, on the ship’s portside aircraft carrier elevator during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 8. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 21:45
    Photo ID: 8580280
    VIRIN: 240808-N-PV363-1097
    Resolution: 4066x1858
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 2], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Navigation Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America
    31st MEU
    PHIBRON 11
    flight deck
    LHA6
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download